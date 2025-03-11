Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Industrious Leases 20K SF at Rudin’s 560 Lexington Avenue

By March 11, 2025 12:18 pm
reprints
Douglas Feinberg, senior director of real estate at Industrious, and 560 Lexington Avenue.
Douglas Feinberg, senior director of real estate at Industrious, and 560 Lexington Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Industrious; Courtesy Rudin

Coworking firm Industrious is establishing a presence on East 50th Street in Manhattan,.

Industrious signed a 20,000-square-foot lease for the entire second floor of the Rudin-owned 560 Lexington Avenue, where members will have access to about 158 seats, the coworking firm and the landlord announced Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Immersive Art Experience Meow Wolf to Open 75K-SF Exhibition at Pier 17

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but Midtown office space averaged $78.15 per square foot in the fourth quarter last year, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield

“We continue to see significant demand across our Manhattan locations and we’re excited to strengthen our network with the addition of a new location in Midtown,” Douglas Feinberg, senior director of real estate at CBRE (CBRE)-owned Industrious, said in a statement. “This new location also marks an expansion in our relationship with Rudin, with whom we have an existing location within Tribeca.” 

C&W’s Justin Halpern, Ed Wartels and Ben Bouganim negotiated on behalf of Industrious while Rudin’s Kevin Daly handled the deal in-house for the landlord. 

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 22-story, 400,000-square-foot building include education software provider Schoology on the seventh floor.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

560 Lexington Avenue, Ben Bouganim, Ed Wartels, justin halpern, Kevin Daly, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Industrious, Rudin
Anton Nikodemus, CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group, and Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Immersive Art Experience Meow Wolf to Open 75K-SF Exhibition at Pier 17

By Isabelle Durso
PopUp Bagels founder Adam Goldberg and a variety of bagels from PopUp Bagels.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

PopUp Bagels Expanding in NYC With New Location at 7 Penn Plaza

By Isabelle Durso
Shawn Katz, president of Silverstein Capital Partners, and Brooklyn Tower at 9 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Lifestyle Brand Life Time to Open 80K-SF Health Club at Silverstein’s Brooklyn Tower

By Isabelle Durso