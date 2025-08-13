Industrious Signs 22K-SF Lease at 1900 Broadway

Coworking firm Industrious is making another expansion in Manhattan, this time on the Upper West Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company that provides meeting, event and work spaces signed a 10-year lease for 22,000 square feet at Ogden Cap Properties’s 1900 Broadway, according to landlord broker Colliers.

The brokerage did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent across Manhattan in July was $73.97 per square foot, according to a report from Colliers.

“In looking at our existing New York City network, bringing Industrious to the Upper West Side was a natural next step for our continued growth in New York City,” Natalie Levine, director of real estate at Industrious, said in a statement. “This new location will allow us to serve customers closer to where they live and play while remaining accessible to other parts of the city.”

Colliers’ Jessica Verdi and Rachel Kirkham represented the landlord in the deal, while Justin Halpern from Cushman & Wakefield handled the deal for Industrious.

C&W declined to comment.

Industrious will occupy the seventh floor of the building also known as One Lincoln Plaza, which was recently subdivided from a 54,000-square-foot floorplate, according to Colliers.

Industrious has been building its presence in New York City recently, namely with a 20,000-square-foot lease at Rudin’s 560 Lexington Avenue in March and a 24,534-square-foot lease at Trinity Church Wall Street’s 107 Greenwich Street in May.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.