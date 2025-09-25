Homewares Store Big Night to Open on the Upper East Side

A new homewares store is coming to Manhattan’s Upper East Side next month.

Big Night, a self-described “dinner and party shop” selling home goods, glassware, linens and food, has signed a lease for 800 square feet at the base of the residential co-op building at 1015 Lexington Avenue, according to the company.

The deal represents Big Night’s third location in New York City, following its stores in the West Village at 236 West 10th Street and in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, at 154 Franklin Street, according to its website.

The length of lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $670 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for Big Night and Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, the building’s manager, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Big Night’s new space at the building between East 72nd and East 73rd streets — which has alternate addresses of 150 and 152 East 73rd Street — will open Oct. 15, according to the company.

The store will be laid out “like a shoppable apartment, including a sun-filled kitchen, built-in glassware bar, expansive dining room and [a] pantry,” Big Night said. Big Night will feature its own in-house product line at the store, as well as display new brands like Sabre and Sophie Lou Jacobsen.

News of the deal follows another recent lease for a homewares store in the city.

Earlier this month, popular New York City-based dishware brand Fishs Eddy signed a 10-year lease for 3,800 square feet at 81 Front Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, as Commercial Observer previously reported. That spot is in addition to Fishs Eddy’s flagship store in Manhattan’s Flatiron District at 889 Broadway.

