Fishs Eddy Opens Second Location in Dumbo

New York City-born Fishs Eddy is evolving into a full-on school with a second retail outlet coming to Dumbo.

The famed dishware brand signed a 10-year lease for 3,800 square feet at 81 Front Street, according to Crain’s New York Business, which reports that asking rents in the Two Trees Management-owned building run from $42 to $48 per square foot.

Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing at Two Trees, represented her company in the deal while Compass‘ Michael Yadgard, brother of Fishs Eddy CEO Daniel Yadgard, handled the deal for Fishs Eddy.

The flagship location for Fishs Eddy is at 889 Broadway in the Flatiron District, where it leases 3,000 square feet, according to Crain’s.

This is the brand’s first retail location in Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn’s been in our DNA forever. Some of our most iconic patterns have Brooklyn brownstones and the bridge. So moving to Brooklyn was just a matter of time,” Julie Gaines, co-founder of Fishs Eddy, said in a statement.

This is not the first attempt at branching out for the brand, as Fishs Eddy has had other outlets that have closed.

In addition to the current Flatiron location, which opened in 1986, there have been several shops on the Upper East and Upper West sides, as well as “store within a store” concepts within Gracious Home outlets at 1992 Broadway and 1220 Third Avenue, plus several outlets on Staten Island.

Other tenants at the 476,000-square-foot, 12-story building at 81 Front Street, which also uses the address 45 Main Street, include the renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group and a retail outlet of the New Zealand-based clothing brand Rodd & Gunn. Two Trees also has its headquarters in the building.

Two Trees views Fishs Eddy as the perfect complement to many of the neighborhood’s upscale offerings.

“Fishs Eddy’s decision to grow in Dumbo speaks to the neighborhood’s continued evolution and its allure for those who value creativity, design and a strong sense of community,” Zahler said in a statement. “This deal is a perfect match between a beloved New York brand and a district that thrives on character and authenticity.”

