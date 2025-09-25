One Beverly Hills developer Cain International has landed three prominent retail tenants — including Dolce & Gabbana — years ahead of the $5.25 billion project’s completion, owing to the sheer scale and scope of the ultra-luxury development.

The designer fashion brand, alongside restaurants Casa Tua and Los Mochis, will collectively take tens of thousands of square feet at One Beverly Hills’ 200,000-square-foot retail component. Dolce & Gabbana’s new boutique space at the 17.5-acre resort will act as an extension of its nearby location on famed Rodeo Drive. However, a spokesperson for One Beverly Hills declined to share the exact square footage earmarked for the renowned designer.

Italian restaurant Casa Tua, meanwhile, inked a lease for about 20,000 square feet for its first Casa Tua Cucina location on the West Coast. Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant Los Mochis will likewise make its U.S. debut with a 12,000-square-foot space at One Beverly Hills, complemented by a 2,000-square-foot “secret garden.”

Cain’s Brent Habeck led the retail leasing effort on behalf of the developer.

Cain, alongside development partners OKO Group and Eldridge Industries, are racking up an impressive stable of luxury partners at One Beverly Hills. Alongside the renovation of the historic, 570-room Beverly Hilton Hotel, the project will also feature a 10-story, Aman-branded hotel and residential tower with 78 hotel rooms and about 200 residences. The residences are priced from $20 million to more than $40 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, with Cain already claiming $1 billion in contracted sales and commitments.

“With Aman Beverly Hills and The Beverly Hilton at its foundation, One Beverly Hills will bring together some of the world’s most exciting brands and experiences,” Jonathan Goldstein, Cain co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome Dolce & Gabbana, Casa Tua, and Los Mochis, as we aim to set a new benchmark for urban design, where luxury, lifestyle, wellness and nature converge.”

With the first phase of the project due to be complete in 2027, One Beverly Hills is expected to generate $40 billion in local economic impact over the next 30 years, along with providing thousands of construction jobs and 4.5 acres of public green space. The Beverly Hills City Council in August approved up to $550 million in bonds toward the project, essentially to reimburse Cain for public infrastructure improvements and to finance future repairs and enhancements.

The project has become one of the most prominent, and priciest, commercial projects across the U.S. since its announcement in 2021. So prominent that experiential real estate titan and Las Vegas casino owner Vici Properties provided a $300 million investment in February toward the development.

