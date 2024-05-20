One Beverly Hills, the massive, multibillion-dollar, mixed-use development in Southern California, has a new executive vice president of commercial leasing in industry veteran Brent Habeck, Commercial Observer can first report.

Habeck has more than 30 years of experience in the commercial leasing world, including a recent seven-year stint at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. He will take on the new role of EVP at One Beverly Hills, a project developed by Cain International.

While at URW, Habeck oversaw leasing and merchandise strategy for multibillion-dollar projects such as The Westfield Topanga shopping center in Los Angeles and 1 World Trade Center in New York City. He also previously held executive positions at Howard Hughes Corporation and Brookfield Properties.

“Brent Habeck is one of the foremost industry leaders in commercial leasing in the country,” Cain Managing Director Larry Green said in a statement. “His deep industry expertise and long-standing relationships with key luxury retailers will be an incredible asset to Cain as we bring a world-class experience to One Beverly Hills.”

A representative for URW did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Habeck’s departure.

Developed alongside OKO Group and master-planned by Foster and Partners, One Beverly Hills is a 17.5-acre megaproject at 9900 Wilshire Boulevard that plans to construct a pair of towers rising 31 and 28 stories, which would be the tallest buildings in Beverly Hills. Plans for the project, which expects to finish construction by 2027, include an approved total of 255 condos (though the unit count likely won’t excede 200, according to a Cain spokesperson), a 78-key luxury hotel, roughly 200,000 square feet of retail space, and 10 acres of botanical gardens and open space.

Cain announced in mid-March that it had secured $2 billion in construction financing for the project, including a $500 million senior loan from J.P. Morgan, making it one of the largest privately funded construction projects in the country.

“To have this amount of space to work with in one of the most iconic cities in the nation is almost unheard of,” Habeck told Commercial Observer. “I’ve lived in L.A. for the last 20 years, so I’m personally vested in making sure this project is as good as it possibly can be. It’s truly one of a kind and a once-in-a-lifetime project.”

