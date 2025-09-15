Davis Companies, a Boston-based real estate investment firm, announced Monday it has hired Alexander K. Zabik, a multi-decade CRE veteran, as its new managing director and head of credit investments, where he will lead the firm’s strategic credit platform.

Zabik comes to Davis from Pennybacker Capital, where he served as principal and portfolio manager of credit since 2018.

In a statement, Zabik cited Davis’ talented and deep roster, its vertically integrated investment structure, and track record of $13.5 billion worth of CRE investments as his reasons for making the jump, noting the company’s ability to execute “a differentiated middle-market credit strategy.”

“I’m excited to join Davis at this pivotal moment of growth,” Zabik added.

In addition to his work spearheading credit investment, Zabik will be tasked with guiding Davis’ high-yielding mortgage investment businesses, as well as advising on select preferred equity and mezzanine investments. His work will also concentrate on purchasing performing notes, single-asset debt securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

“Alex’s expertise in the credit markets and his proven ability to execute sophisticated investment strategies make him an ideal leader to drive our focused expansion into the credit business,” said Stephen Davis, president of Davis. “This move strengthens our platform and positions us to execute credit transactions through a value-driven, opportunistic approach which leverages the breadth of our firm’s in-house capabilities.”

Zabik spent the early part of his 30-year career at BlackRock, where he helped grow the firm’s high-yield commercial real estate debt business over nine years. Then he joined WestRiver Capital, where he spent 16 years as a senior managing director of a $188 million private equity credit fund.

Over the course of his three-decade career, he has overseen $5 billion in strategic CRE investments, according to a release from Davis.

