Bam Labs, a fitness company based in Madrid, Spain, has signed an 11,321-square-foot lease for retail space at L&L Holdings’ 150 Fifth Avenue, the building owner announced.

Bam Labs has signed a 15-year lease at the Flatiron District building to create what the fitness company says will be its first location in the U.S. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space along Fifth Avenue in Flatiron was $338 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Bam Labs’ fitness studio is expected to open in the fall of 2026, according to L&L. This lease brings 150 Fifth Avenue to 100 percent leased on both the office and retail sides.

L&L Holding was represented by Alan Schmerzler, Sean Moran, Catherine Merck and Patrick O’Rourke from Cushman & Wakefield. Bam Labs was represented by Noah Jay and Michael Yadgard from Compass.

“We are very pleased and excited to have completed this transaction on behalf of L&L, which brings 150 Fifth Avenue to full occupancy,” Schmerzler told Commercial Observer via email. “Bam is a forward-thinking fitness concept which complements this building perfectly, and they will be a great amenity to both office workers and area residents all over the Flatiron/Union Square neighborhoods.”

Compass declined to comment on this lease.

L&L worked with Studios Architecture to revitalize 150 Fifth Avenue, an 11-story, landmarked building constructed in 1888. The firm acquired the property in 2003 for $27.7 million. The work was completed in the summer of 2021, when it welcomed credit card giant Mastercard, which had leased all 212,000 square feet of 150 Fifth Avenue in 2017, to the building.

Other retailers in the building include women’s fashion brand Ganni and the footwear brand New Balance.

