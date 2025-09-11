Leases   ·   Retail

Whole Foods Inks Deal for New Aventura Store

By September 11, 2025 11:16 am
Close-up of the Whole Foods Market sign.
A Whole Foods Market sign on a store's exterior. PHOTO: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

It looks like Aventura, Fla., is getting a second Whole Foods.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain signed a lease within the ownership of Aventura Town Plaza, located between 18205 and 18299 Biscayne Boulevard and adjacent to Northeast 183rd Street, according to filings with Miami-Dade County. 

The 232,303-square-foot shopping center, owned by Triarch Capital Group, counts Fresh Market as a tenant.

Whole Foods’ 20-year deal includes six five-year extensions. The documents suggest the store will span about 60,000 square feet. A representative for the landlord has yet to provide comment.

Whole Foods already operates a grocery store just two miles up the road at 21105 Biscayne Boulevard. It’s unclear whether that location will remain open — a representative for the company did not respond to a request for comment — though the chain has been expanding its presence across South Florida. 

In June, it opened a 53,400-square-foot store on the ground floor of Crescent HeightsForma rental building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. In Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood, a development under construction that Crescent Heights founder Russell Galbut owns will house a 40,883-square-foot Whole Foods.

In August, Ram Realty Advisors paid $53 million for a shopping center in Jupiter, where Whole Foods is set to become the anchor tenant. In another Whole Foods transaction in Miami, the retailer spent $21 million last year buying a downtown retail condo where it operates a 41,000-square-foot store. 

