Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Russel Galbut Nabs $54M Construction Loan for Miami Beach’s Second Whole Foods

By June 27, 2025 12:25 pm
reprints
Russell Galbut of GFO Investments and a Whole Foods Market.
Russell Galbut of GFO Investments and a Whole Foods Market. PHOTOS: Michael Pisarri; Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Miami Beach is getting a second Whole Foods

Russell Galbut’s family office, GFO Investments, obtained a $54 million construction loan from Ocean Bank to build the grocery store after buying the 1.3-acre property in the city’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood for $15 million, property records show. 

SEE ALSO: CIM Group Sells Historic L.A. Studio to Itself As Part of $230M Recap

The four-story development at 1901 Alton Road in the heart of Miami Beach will include a 40,883-square-foot Whole Foods and 271 parking spots. 

While Wells Fargo sold the property — which houses one of its retail branches in a single-story, 6,654-square-foot building — the bank will retain a presence in the new development, occupying about 4,000 square feet. 

The Miami Beach project is the second team effort between Galbut and Whole Foods. This week, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, the Amazon-owned grocery chain opened a 53,400-square-foot store on the ground floor of Forma, a rental tower that Galbut’s Crescent Heights developed and still owns.  

Whole Foods operates a store in Miami Beach at 1020 Alton Road, 1.2 miles south from the upcoming Sunset Harbour location. The grocery chain also operates a 41,000-square-foot store in Downtown Miami, which it bought for $21 million in 2021.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1901 Alton Road, Whole Foods, Amazon, GFO Investments, Ocean Bank
CIM Group's Shaul Kuba, Avi Shemesh and Richard Ressler, and a rendering of The Lot on Formosa.
Industrial · Finance
California

CIM Group Sells Historic L.A. Studio to Itself As Part of $230M Recap

By Nick Trombola
Brian Kingston, executive chair of Brookfield's Real Estate business, and 1 Eagle Street (center).
Residential · Finance
New York City

JP Morgan, Citi Lead $462M Refi of Brookfield’s Eagle + West in Brooklyn

By Larry Getlen
Jason Sizemore of Gilbane Building; Jeffrey Resetco of Gilbane Development, and a rendering of a student housing project in West Palm Beach for Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Residential · Finance
Florida

$236M West Palm Beach Bond Issue to Fund 25-Story College Dorm

By Jeff Ostrowski