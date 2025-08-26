Ram Realty Advisors paid $52.8 million for a shopping center in Jupiter, Fla., where Whole Foods is set to open as the anchor tenant.

The deal for The Shoppes at Jupiter is equal to about $268 per square foot. The 197,000-square-foot property at 181 U.S. Highway 1 is near Indiantown Road, less than a mile from the beach. Tenants include Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Palm Beach Sports Club, Staples and Bealls.

The seller, Orion Real Estate Group, purchased the roughly 24-acre property for $27.8 million in 2015.

“Over the past decade, we were able to add significant value to The Shoppes at Jupiter, and the recent addition of Whole Foods Market as a new anchor underscores the continued strength of this location,” Chris Sanz, the president of Orion Real Estate Group, said in a statement.

A representative for Ram Realty Advisors declined to comment on the size of the Whole Foods store and its opening date, while a spokesperson for Orion Real Estate Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Noah Jones and Dan Lynch from Atlantic Retail brokered the transaction.

The purchase brings the retail portfolio of Ram Realty up to 800,000 square feet across eight assets. In 2021, the Palm Beach Gardens-based investor sold the Curv mixed-use development in Fort Lauderdale, which includes a Whole Foods grocery store, for $150 million.

