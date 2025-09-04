Affinus Provides $132M Refi for Pennsylvania Industrial Complex

Foxfield Real Estate has secured $132.4 million to refinance Lower Bucks Logistics Hub, a two-building industrial warehouse portfolio that spans 814,000 square feet in Langhorne, Pa., northeast of Philadelphia, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the financing to a joint venture between Foxfield, a Boston-based development firm, and an unnamed New York real estate private equity firm, according to a release.

JLL’s Chad Orcutt and Michael Pagniucci arranged the financing.

Affinius Capital Senior Vice President Perry Katz spearheaded the transactions and described the Lower Bucks Logistics Hub as “a premier industrial warehouse portfolio” that addresses the ongoing evolutions U.S. industrial properties have seen in modern logistics and distribution facilities.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction in a challenging marketplace,” Katz added.

Located at 1600 & 1620 East Old Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, a small city 23 miles northeast of Philadelphia along the Interstate 295 corridor, Lower Bucks Logistics Hub opened in October 2024. The two-building portfolio is made up of Building 1, a 361,000-square-foot industrial center, and Building 2, a 453,000-square-foot industrial facility.

Lower Bucks Logistics Hub has access up and down the East Coast, using Interstate 95, Interstate 276 and U.S. Highway 1 to connect to New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

