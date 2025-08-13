Principal Building Services (PBS), a janitorial and facilities services company, signed a five-year renewal for its 3,990-square-foot lease on the 10th floor of GFP Real Estate’s Film Center Building at 630 Ninth Avenue, according to an announcement from GFP.

PBS signed its initial lease in the building in 2020.

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

GFP also announced that DIA Natural Stone, a company that specializes in artistic pool tiles, signed a three-year lease in the building for 1,193 square feet on the ninth floor. The company will be relocating in September from 368 Ninth Avenue.

Mandell represented GFP in this transaction, and GFP’s Peter LaCroix represented the tenant.

Asking rents for both deals were unavailable, but asking rents for office space in Midtown Manhattan averaged $79.32 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by Colliers.

“We are thrilled with the continued success of the Film Center Building in attracting a diverse range of tenants seeking high-quality office space in Midtown West,” Mandell said in a statement. “These recent leases demonstrate the building’s appeal beyond its traditional base in film, theater and entertainment, highlighting its prime location and excellent amenities.”

Built in 1929, 630 Ninth Avenue is a 275,000-square-foot, 13-story office building between West 44th and West 45th streets. Its Art Deco lobby is landmarked, and the building, which has served as home to film companies like MGM, United Artists, RKO and Universal Pictures, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Other office tenants in the building include Encore Community Services, M. Chetrit Consulting Engineers PC, Zoic Studios, Professional Artists Agency, Big League Productions, Aged In Wood Productions and The Accomplished Traveler, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.