Leases   ·   Office Leases

Principal Building Services Renews for 4K SF at GFP’s Film Center Building

By August 13, 2025 12:41 pm
reprints
GFP Real Estate's Matthew Mandell and 630 Ninth Avenue.
GFP Real Estate's Matthew Mandell and 630 Ninth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Principal Building Services (PBS), a janitorial and facilities services company, signed a five-year renewal for its 3,990-square-foot lease on the 10th floor of GFP Real Estate’s Film Center Building at 630 Ninth Avenue, according to an announcement from GFP.

PBS signed its initial lease in the building in 2020.

SEE ALSO: Canadian Shop In Vintage We Trust to Move to NYC’s Lower East Side

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

GFP also announced that DIA Natural Stone, a company that specializes in artistic pool tiles, signed a three-year lease in the building for 1,193 square feet on the ninth floor. The company will be relocating in September from 368 Ninth Avenue.

Mandell represented GFP in this transaction, and GFP’s Peter LaCroix represented the tenant.

Asking rents for both deals were unavailable, but asking rents for office space in Midtown Manhattan averaged $79.32 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to a report by Colliers.

“We are thrilled with the continued success of the Film Center Building in attracting a diverse range of tenants seeking high-quality office space in Midtown West,” Mandell said in a statement. “These recent leases demonstrate the building’s appeal beyond its traditional base in film, theater and entertainment, highlighting its prime location and excellent amenities.”

Built in 1929, 630 Ninth Avenue is a 275,000-square-foot, 13-story office building between West 44th and West 45th streets. Its Art Deco lobby is landmarked, and the building, which has served as home to film companies like MGM, United Artists, RKO and Universal Pictures, is on the National Register of Historic Places

Other office tenants in the building include Encore Community Services, M. Chetrit Consulting Engineers PC, Zoic Studios, Professional Artists Agency, Big League Productions, Aged In Wood Productions and The Accomplished Traveler, as Commercial Observer previously reported

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

368 Ninth Avenue, 630 Ninth Avenue, Film Center Building, Matthew Mandell, National Register of Historic Places, Peter LaCroix, Aged In Wood Productions, Big League Productions, Colliers, DIA Natural Stone, Encore Community Services, GFP Real Estate, M. Chetrit Consulting Engineers PC, MGM, Principal Building Services, Professional Artists Agency, RKO, The Accomplished Traveler, United Artists, Universal Pictures, Zoic Studios
In Vintage We Trust co-owner Josh Roter (top), KSR's Benjamin Namdar (center) and Cory Mais (bottom), and 105 Rivington Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Canadian Shop In Vintage We Trust to Move to NYC’s Lower East Side

By Isabelle Durso
Michael Cohen, President of Colliers's Tri-State Region, and an Industrious location.
Office · Leases
New York City

Industrious Signs 22K-SF Lease at 1900 Broadway

By Mark Hallum
A rendering showing planned changes to Fifth Avenue.
Retail · Leases
New York City

New York’s Fifth Avenue Redesign Will Boost the Retail Revival There

By Amanda Schiavo