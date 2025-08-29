Designer dress brand Faviana wants to build its own warehouse in Long Island City, Queens.

Faviana CEO Omid Moradi, through the entity 31-10 Hunters Point, has submitted a rezoning application to build a seven-story mixed-use commercial and manufacturing building at 31-10 and 31-16 Hunters Point Avenue, according to a filing this week with the New York City Department of City Planning.

If approved, the project would cover a total of 83,500 square feet, including 39,642 square feet of commercial space and 43,858 square feet of manufacturing space, the filing shows. The project would also feature 40 parking spaces.

The property at 31-10 Hunters Point Avenue — which Faviana bought in 2015 for roughly $4.3 million — is currently home to a two-story industrial building, which Faviana uses for its Generation Celebration loungewear collection, according to its website.

The other two-story building at 31-16 Hunters Point Avenue is owned by the entity Hunters Point 1031 Holdings, which seems to be tied to Gilman Management Corporation, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the news. That building is currently home to clothing manufacturer Paddy Lee Fashions.

“The proposed development will further enhance and integrate the industrial and commercial nature of the neighborhood, improve the streetscape and provide a sustainable and transit-oriented development,” Moradi wrote in the filing.

A spokesperson for Faviana did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Founded by Paul, Omid and Navid Moradi in 1988, Faviana sells dresses known for their “sophisticated aesthetic” and clean lines, according to the company’s website.

The dress manufacturer will keep its operations in Long Island City and expand further into the neighborhood through its new project to “strengthen its local manufacturing business,” the filing said.

News of the potential project comes after United Construction recently filed plans for a 387-unit, 268,000-square-foot luxury residential building not too far away at 23-07 43rd Avenue in Long Island City, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.