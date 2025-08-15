New Residential Tower Coming to Long Island City

United Construction has filed plans for a 387-unit, 268,000-square-foot luxury residential building at 23-07 43rd Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.

This news comes just a week after United filed plans for a two-tower residential development at 61-06 Junction Boulevard in Queens’ Rego Park. That project features towers of 22 and 28 stories, with a total of 630 residential units in addition to more than 70,000 square feet of commercial space and 113,000 square feet of community facility space, as Commercial Observer reported.

The Long Island City tower, which also uses the address 42-50 24th Street, is slated to rise 39 stories and will feature a pool, a sauna and steam room, coworking space and a roof terrace, according to PincusCo, which first reported on the plans. Handel Architects is the architect on the project.

United, as L Island City, purchased the site from Fisher Brothers Management in February 2024 for $57.5 million, and received a loan for $38.25 million from Maxim Credit Group the same day, according to public records.

Other Long Island City properties in the United portfolio include Skyline Tower — the tallest building in Queens, according to United’s website — at 23-15 44th Drive, which offers 802 luxury condominiums throughout its 67 stories; and The Cube at 24-01 43rd Avenue, which will offer 220 condos upon completion in 2027.

United Construction did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.