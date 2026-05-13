Development   ·   Construction

Stagg Group Files Plans for 68 Apartments in Astoria

By May 13, 2026 12:07 pm
reprints
Astoria, Queens.
Astoria, Queens. PHOTO: Getty Images

Stagg Group, a Bronx-based real estate development company, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to bring a 68-unit residential tower to 29-12 Hoyt Avenue South in Astoria, Queens.

The filing calls for the construction of a nine-story, 82,960-square-foot residential building.  Minkuk Kim of Mk Architect Studio is the registered applicant, while Mark Stagg of Stagg Group submitted the plans. Stagg Group and MK Architect Studio did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

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The plans do not show any details about what the Astoria apartment building will look like or what amenities it may feature. However, the developer has several Bronx properties in its portfolio that include both luxury and affordable apartments. 

Stagg Group’s luxury residential building the Equestrian, at 1680 Pelham Parkway in the Bronx, is a seven-story property built in 2016 that features 129 units, fitness amenities, in-unit washers and dryers, and hardwood floors. 

Stagg Group’s portfolio also includes Norwood Gardens at 410 East 203rd Street in the Bronx. The 11-story building features 119 affordable units, as well as two fitness centers and an outdoor communal patio on its sixth floor. 

Stagg Group isn’t the only developer looking to step outside of its established borough and head for Astoria. Last summer, Brooklyn-based developer Samuel Teitelbaum filed plans to build a nine-story, 94,000-square-foot apartment building at 30-11 12th Street in Astoria. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1680 Pelham Parkway, 29-12 Hoyt Avenue South, 30-11 12th Street, 410 East 203rd Street, Mark Stagg, Minkuk Kim, Mk Architect Studio, Stagg Group
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