Law Firm BraunHagey & Borden Leases 20K SF at 200 Madison Avenue

Boutique law firm BraunHagey & Borden is relocating from the Flatiron District to Midtown East with a 20,000-square-foot lease.

The San Francisco-based corporate litigation firm signed for a full floor at George Comfort & Sons’ 200 Madison Avenue, an expansion for BraunHagey & Borden from the 8,500 square feet it occupied at 118 West 22nd Street, according to the tenant.

George Comfort & Sons did not immediately disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent, but the average asking rent for Midtown in July was $82.84 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“We loved our prior Flatiron digs, but had far outgrown the footprint and needed something that would match the growth and energy we have experienced in New York,” Noah Hagey, the managing director of BraunHagey & Borden, said in a statement. “Given how often we go to trial and rely on the physical proximity of our teams, it was simply necessary.”

Andrew Conrad represented the landlord in-house, while Theodora Livadiotis of Cushman & Wakefield handled negotiations for the tenant.

Conrad and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the building include fitness club TMPL, which signed a lease for 26,000 square feet in March 2023, and Spectorgroup, which took 15,075 square feet in February 2022.

