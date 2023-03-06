Fitness Club TMPL Opening 26K-SF Outpost at 200 Madison Avenue

Devoted followers of luxury gyms have yet another temple at which to worship.

TMPL fitness club signed a 15-year lease for 26,000 square feet on the ground floor of George Comfort & Sons’ 200 Madison Avenue, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $100 per square foot, according to the landlord.

The fitness brand launched in Hell’s Kitchen in 2016 and now has five locations across Manhattan, including one at 601 Lexington Avenue which it will use as a branding model for the 200 Madison gym, according to the landlord.

“Our transformation of 200 Madison is bringing a new perspective and energy to the tower,” George Comfort’s CEO Peter Duncan said in a statement. “We are confident that our renovation program is positioning 200 Madison to attract forward-looking companies that value a blend of creative design, collaborative spaces and expansive amenities for their employees to utilize throughout the workday.”

200 Madison was built in 1925 and totals 750,000 square feet. The landlord is in the process of redesigning the lobby to let in more light, and has tapped architectural firm Vocon for the work.

Duncan, Matthew Coudert and Andrew Conrad represented George Comfort & Sons in-house in the transaction, while Neil Seth, Kenji Ota, Kathryn Cruz and Jennifer Konefsky of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of TMPL.

“This will be a great amenity for the building and the surrounding area,” Seth said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.