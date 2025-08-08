Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) has named Rob Harper as its interim CEO following a deadly shooting last week that killed the firm’s former CEO, Wesley LePatner.

Harper will keep his existing roles as co-president and director of BREIT and Blackstone’s head of real estate asset management for the Americas as the company searches for a permanent CEO, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

LePatner was one of four people killed on July 28 when a gunman walked into 345 Park Avenue, where Blackstone has its offices, with an automatic rifle and opened fire, appearing to target the National Football League’s offices within the 44-story office building.

“Mrs. LePatner was instrumental in building BREIT,” Blackstone wrote in its filing Thursday. “Mrs. LePatner’s brilliance, generosity and impact on Blackstone and beyond will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honor her powerful legacy.”

A spokesperson for Blackstone declined further comment. Bloomberg first reported the news.

345 Park is also home to the offices of KPMG and landlord Rudin. Many landlords in the wake of the shooting have already increased security at their buildings, implementing technology such as facial recognition and encryption keys to further secure properties.

Before becoming BREIT’s CEO in January, LePatner acted as the investment giant’s chief operating officer, and was in charge of Blackstone’s core-plus real estate business.

For the time being, Harper will take over leadership of the $53 billion trust, which has investments in data centers, apartments and warehouses across the country, Bloomberg reported.

Harper started working at Blackstone in 2002, and became co-president of BREIT alongside A.J. Agarwal in March.

