Leases   ·   Office Leases

Amazon Takes Another 259K SF With WeWork at 1440 Broadway

By August 20, 2025 5:11 pm
reprints
WeWork CEO John Santora and Amazon packages at a distribution center.
WeWork CEO John Santora and Amazon packages at a distribution center. PHOTOS: Axel Dupeux; ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon has expanded its space at WeWork’s 1440 Broadway location with an additional 259,000 square feet, bringing its footprint in the Times Square building to 560,000 square feet.

The 25-story, 745,000-square-foot 1440 Broadway, at the corner of Broadway and West 40th Street, is owned by CIM Group

Bloomberg was first to report the news.

Theodora Livadiotis, Anthony LoPresti, Ethan Silverstein, David Mosler and Bruce Mosler from Cushman & Wakefield represented WeWork in the deal. No word on who represented Amazon, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The duration of the renewal and the asking rent were unclear. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown in the second quarter of 2025 was $79.32 per square foot, according to a report by Colliers.

Amazon and WeWork collaborated on one of 2024’s largest leases when WeWork signed for 304,000 square feet in December at Vornado Realty Trust’s 330 West 34th Street, with Amazon committing to occupy the WeWork space, according to CoStar. Amazon also has 90,000 square feet with WeWork at RXR’s 75 Rockefeller Plaza.

“WeWork is proud to continue supporting Amazon’s real estate strategy in key markets — notably in New York City, where we’ve partnered on three transactions over the past year,” a WeWork spokesperson said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “We’re grateful for Amazon’s continued trust in our sourced and managed workplace solutions, which empower the company to manage its footprint efficiently, flexibly and at scale — whether through existing WeWork locations or newly sourced offices.”

Amazon has been on a real estate spree in New York over the past few years, including the purchase of the 23-story office tower at 522 Fifth Avenue in May of this year from RFR Holding for $456 million, according to CoStar, and the acquisition of the nearby former Lord & Taylor building at 424-434 Fifth Avenue for around $1 billion in March 2020.

On the lease front, Amazon also has 285,000 square feet at Brookfield PropertiesFive Manhattan West building at 450 West 33rd Street.   

CIM Group purchased 1440 Broadway in December 2017 from New York REIT for $520 million with the help of a $360 million loan with a five-year term from Blackstone Group, as previously reported in CO

In March 2021, CIM Group secured a $392.87 million refinancing on it from J.P. Morgan Chase, according to public records

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com. 

