York Club Fitness Inks Deal for 13K-SF Gym on the Upper East Side (UPDATED)

By July 16, 2025 11:14 am
1433-1435 York Avenue.

A new gym is coming to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

York Club Fitness has signed a 10-year lease for 13,176 square feet at the base of Pan Am Equities’ seven-story residential building at 1433 York Avenue in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood, according to tenant broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $500,000 per year.

York Club Fitness’ space at the Upper East Side building between East 76th and East 77th streets spans three levels — the ground floor, second floor and basement — and is “fully built out for a modern fitness use,” Meridian said.

The gym will open during the first quarter of 2026, replacing former tenant New York Health & Racquet Club, which closed all its locations permanently in 2020 due to “pandemic-related closures,” Meridian said.

“We’re proud to bring life back to this storied fitness destination,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Aaron Harounian, said in a statement.

“Health and wellness are no longer niche interests,” Aziz added. “They’ve become an essential part of how New Yorkers live. York Club Fitness is perfectly positioned to meet that moment with a dynamic offering in a location that has long been associated with fitness.”

Newmark’s Andrew Taub represented the landlord in the deal. Spokespeople for Newmark, York Club Fitness and Pan Am Equities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

York Club Fitness’ Lenox Hill location will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms, a sauna, a steam room, and an indoor pool, according to Meridian.

News of the deal comes after some other recent gym leases in Manhattan, including Amsterdam-based fitness brand Rostudios’ deal for 9,000 square feet at 799 Broadway last month, and Australian group fitness chain The Athletic Clubs’ lease for 3,246 square feet at 199 Chrystie Street in May.

This article has been updated to reflect the project’s name change to York Club Fitness.

