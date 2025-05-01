Australian group fitness chain The Athletic Clubs has signed a deal to take up the retail space at the bottom of a luxury condominium development on the Lower East Side.

Set to be called Lower East Side Athletic, the gym has signed a 10-year lease for 3,246 square feet on the ground floor of the residential building at 199 Chrystie Street owned by KD Sagamore (KDS), according to landlord broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $86.30 per square foot.

This will be the sixth location in the city for the Athletic, which hosts private training groups called “squads” donned in all black. The chain has locations in the West Village, Greenwich Village, the Meatpacking District, the Flatiron District and Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to its website.

“The signing of Lower East Side Athletic at 199 Chrystie Street exemplifies the transformation we’re witnessing in retail real estate,” Meridian’s James Famularo, who brokered the deal for both sides along with Bobby Ortense, said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer.

“The Lower East Side has always pioneered cultural movements, and wellness is now firmly established as a lifestyle necessity, not a passing trend,” Famularo added. “This high-performance fitness concept will serve as a community anchor, driving foot traffic and elevating the entire property.”

Spokespeople for Athletic and Urban Standard Capital, which supplied the financing for the development in 2022, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for KDS could not be reached for comment.

Lower East Side Athletic will be the first tenant to arrive in the retail space at 199 Chrystie Street, which finished construction in 2021. The 14-story building between Stanton and Rivington streets features 14 luxury apartment units designed by architect Thomas Juul-Hansen, as CO previously reported.

The property also features two duplex penthouses with large terraces, a fitness center, private storage rooms and package rooms, CO reported.

The gym will open in its Chrystie Street location this summer, Meridian said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.