Amsterdam-Based Fitness Studio To Open First U.S. Spot at 799 Broadway

Making your way uptown, walking fast, faces passed and you’re gym bound. And a new Dutch fitness chain will be ready to “welkom” you.

Rostudios, an Amsterdam-based fitness concept, has signed a 10-year, 9,000-square-foot lease to open its first U.S. location at Savanna’s 799 Broadway, the building owner announced.

The fitness space is expected to open in the second quarter of next year, according to the New York Post, which first reported the deal. The Post reported asking rents of $200 per square foot for the 12-story mixed-use building’s retail space.

Rostudios was founded in 2015 and owns the Rocycle and Roform gyms with locations in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, according to its LinkedIn page. Its New York City outpost will have spin studios and space for Pilates classes, the Post reported.

Steven Soutendijk and Patrick O’Rourke with Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease for the tenant. Brian Reiver and Thomas Henderson handled the deal in-house for Savanna. C&W declined to comment.

“Our lease with Rostudios is a clear demonstration of the property’s appeal as well as Savanna’s ability to meet the unique needs of our tenants,” Reiver said in a statement. “With its ideal location and modernized office space that emphasizes health and wellness, we believe that 799 Broadway will continue to attract high-quality corporate and retail users.”

Savanna acquired 799 Broadway, a distressed office property, from Columbia Property Trust in November 2024 for $255 million, Commercial Observer reported at the time. Some other tenants in the building include Wellington Management and Bain Capital Ventures.

