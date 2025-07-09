New Development Firm Redeavor Hires Former Elliman Exec Caitlin Chagan

Redeavor, a new real estate development firm, has hired former Douglas Elliman executive Caitlin Chagan as managing partner, according to an announcement.

Chagan, who has more than 15 years of industry experience and most recently served as senior vice president and managing director at Douglas Elliman, will lead expansion efforts for Redeavor, which specializes in new development sales, marketing, advisory and capital services, the announcement said.

Redeavor launched earlier this year with an ongoing national portfolio of $4 billion. It has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas and Nashville.

Chagan will bring her “extensive background in luxury residential new development marketing” to the Redeavor team, which also includes Andrew Wachtfogel and Mike Leipart as co-founders and managing principals.

“What drew me to Redeavor is its forward-thinking, developer- and investor-centric approach, as well as its commitment to empowering agents, regardless of the brokerage with which they are licensed, in a truly collaborative manner,” Chagan said in a statement.

“It reflects just what I believe this industry has been missing,” Chagan added. “I’m proud to join a team that brings together the best of the best across sales, advisory and capital, and to help lead this new era of innovation in new development.”

During her roughly 10 years at Douglas Elliman, Chagan oversaw $7.5 billion in new developments, and was involved in launching and marketing New York City condominium projects including 40 Bleecker Street, One Prospect Park West and 64 University Place, according to the announcement.

In her new role, Chagan will lead Redeavor’s new development sales and marketing platform, which partners directly with agents and teams as a “full-service strategic ally from a project’s inception through sellout,” according to the announcement. She will also have the title of “co-founder” of the new firm.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Caitlin to our founding team,” Wachtfogel said in a statement. “Her depth of experience across all facets of new development — from pre-development planning and branding to sales execution and market repositioning — is unmatched. She brings not only a sharp strategic mind but also a rare understanding of the connection between developers, investors, agents and the broader market.”

A spokesperson for Douglas Elliman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.