MAG Partners Brings Fire and Ice to Chelsea’s Ruby

MAG Partners’ luxury rental complex Ruby just got a whole lot more luxurious.

Saint, a brand specializing in private sauna and ice bath facilities, signed a 10-year lease with MAG Partners for slightly over 1,100 square feet at Ruby, located at 242 West 29th Street in Chelsea.

The space, slated to open in the fall, will include “luxurious private sauna and cold plunge rooms for those seeking calm and solitude amidst the chaos of New York City,” according to MAG Partners. Bond, the New York-based architecture and interior design studio, was involved in the spot’s design, the developer said.

Services at Saint will be available as individual sessions or through a membership. Details on either option, including prices, were not available.

MAG Partners was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Sean Moran, Catherine Merck, Alan Schmerzler and Patrick O’Rourke, and Saint was repped by CBRE’s Kristen Crossman Fox.

While the asking rent was undisclosed, available streetside retail spaces in Manhattan’s West 20s are currently advertised on LoopNet for annual rents ranging from $80 to $127 a square foot.

With an official address of 243 West 28th Street, Ruby, which was designed by COOKFOX Architects, includes 480 apartments, 30 percent of which are designated affordable. Pet services provider Pet Evolution will also be leasing retail space at the Ruby.

The pairing of Saint with Ruby is a key step in fulfilling MAG Partners’ ultimate desire for the complex.

“With the addition of Saint to Ruby, our vision for a residence that promotes health and well-being is further advanced,” MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, said in an email to Commercial Observer. “Their services will be valuable additions to the Chelsea community and an ideal amenity to Ruby residents. We look forward to building on this momentum, following the lease with supermarket operator Lidl at 335 Eighth Avenue, and bringing additional conveniences to the neighborhood.”

Saint and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York Business Journal was first to report news of the lease.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.