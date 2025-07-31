Leases   ·   Office Leases

Law Firm Latham & Watkins Inks 120K-SF Lease at 1285 Avenue of the Americas

By July 31, 2025 11:26 am
reprints
RXR's William Elder (top) and Dan Birney (bottom), and 1285 Avenue of the Americas.
RXR's William Elder (top) and Dan Birney (bottom), and 1285 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy RXR; Jakob Dahlin

Motion granted for this global law firm. 

Latham & Watkins, which specializes in corporate, finance, litigation and regulatory matters, is expanding its presence in New York City, having inked a 12-year, 120,000-square-foot lease at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, building owner RXR announced. 

SEE ALSO: Prime US REIT Lands 120K-SF Lease With Nuclear Engineering Firm in Maryland

The asking rent was not disclosed, though office asking rents in Midtown averaged $81.62 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data. 

The law firm will occupy two floors within 1285 Avenue of the Americas, in addition to the more than 435,000 square feet that Latham & Watkins also occupies one block away at Rockefeller Group’s 1271 Avenue of the Americas

Latham & Watkins was represented by Scott Gamber, Craig Reicher and Emily Chabrier of CBRE. RXR was represented in-house by William Elder and Daniel Birney. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“1285 Avenue of the Americas is a trophy property, featuring best-in-class tenants in the heart of Midtown Manhattan,” Elder said in a statement. “We look forward to Latham & Watkins’ tenancy and welcoming future tenants of this caliber to the building.”

Latham & Watkins has a global presence with offices in cities including Beijing, Brussels, London, Munich and Tokyo. The firm has been involved in major deals such as the recent sale of Brookfield Asset Management’s net lease real estate investment business to Starwood Property Trust for $2.2 billion.

“New York has long been a major strategic priority and a tremendous growth opportunity for the firm,” Marc Jaffe, office managing partner for Latham & Watkins in New York, said in the statement. “We’re incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished in New York since opening our doors here in 1985. Our expansion in our 40th anniversary year is an exciting milestone in our New York story — one that reflects our continued momentum and deep commitment to the city.” 

Other tenants at 1285 Avenue of the Americas — a 39-story, Class A office tower between West 51st and West 52nd streets — include Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group, law firm Ropes & Gray, and Swiss bank UBS

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

1271 Avenue of the Americas, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, Craig Reicher, Daniel Birney, Emily Chabrier, Marc Jaffe, Scott Gamber, William Elder, CBRE, Latham & Watkins, Rockefeller Group, RXR
Prime US REIT CFO Cindy Teo and Waterfront at Washingtonian, 9801 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg, Md.
Office · Leases
Maryland

Prime US REIT Lands 120K-SF Lease With Nuclear Engineering Firm in Maryland

By Nick Trombola
GFP Real Estate's Allen Gurevich and 171 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Relation Insurance Signs 5K-SF Lease at 171 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum
EXR's Eli Deitsch (top), 10Rep's Kyle Inserra (bottom), and Cold Stone Creamery cups lined on shelves.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Cold Stone Creamery Opening Shop at 815 Flatbush Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo