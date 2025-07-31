Motion granted for this global law firm.

Latham & Watkins, which specializes in corporate, finance, litigation and regulatory matters, is expanding its presence in New York City, having inked a 12-year, 120,000-square-foot lease at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, building owner RXR announced.

The asking rent was not disclosed, though office asking rents in Midtown averaged $81.62 per square foot in the second quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

The law firm will occupy two floors within 1285 Avenue of the Americas, in addition to the more than 435,000 square feet that Latham & Watkins also occupies one block away at Rockefeller Group’s 1271 Avenue of the Americas.

Latham & Watkins was represented by Scott Gamber, Craig Reicher and Emily Chabrier of CBRE. RXR was represented in-house by William Elder and Daniel Birney. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“1285 Avenue of the Americas is a trophy property, featuring best-in-class tenants in the heart of Midtown Manhattan,” Elder said in a statement. “We look forward to Latham & Watkins’ tenancy and welcoming future tenants of this caliber to the building.”

Latham & Watkins has a global presence with offices in cities including Beijing, Brussels, London, Munich and Tokyo. The firm has been involved in major deals such as the recent sale of Brookfield Asset Management’s net lease real estate investment business to Starwood Property Trust for $2.2 billion.

“New York has long been a major strategic priority and a tremendous growth opportunity for the firm,” Marc Jaffe, office managing partner for Latham & Watkins in New York, said in the statement. “We’re incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished in New York since opening our doors here in 1985. Our expansion in our 40th anniversary year is an exciting milestone in our New York story — one that reflects our continued momentum and deep commitment to the city.”

Other tenants at 1285 Avenue of the Americas — a 39-story, Class A office tower between West 51st and West 52nd streets — include Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group, law firm Ropes & Gray, and Swiss bank UBS.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.