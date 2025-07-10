Even before moving into its new digs, Amazon is already expanding in Miami.

The tech giant is taking an additional 25,000 square feet for its office at the Wynwood Plaza, developers L&L Holding Company and Oak Row Equities announced. The expansion brings Amazon’s office footprint to 75,000 square feet.

In January, Amazon signed a 50,000-square-foot lease to open its first Miami office after Commercial Observer reported the Seattle-based company was in the market for as much as 80,000 square feet.

The expansion comes about two years after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos moved to Miami. The billionaire has paid a combined $237 million for three mansions on Indian Creek Island near Miami Beach, where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump also reside.

Wynwood Plaza is nearing completion, achieving a certificate of occupancy in recent months. Two years ago, Bank OZK provided a $215 million construction loan for the 1 million-square-foot mixed-use campus at 95 Northwest 29th Street.

The 12-story development is set to include 509 apartments, 25,000 square feet of retail space, and 266,000 square feet of office space.

Other office tenants will include law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, which will occupy 18,000 square feet, and Claure Group, the investment firm of former SoftBank CEO Marcelo Claure and an investor in the Wynwood Plaza, which will occupy 25,400 square feet. Shorenstein Investment Advisers is also an investor in the Wynwood Plaza.

L&L’s Bryan Lapidus, as well as Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Trench, Edward Quinon and Brian Gale represented the development’s ownership in negotiations with Amazon, while Tom Capocefalo and Mike Catalano of Savills represented the tenant.

A representative for the developers declined to comment on the length of the lease. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

