Amazon Inks 50K-SF lease in Miami’s Wynwood

In a boost to Miami’s quest to become a tech hub, Amazon (AMZN) is opening an office in Wynwood, having signed a 50,333-square-foot lease at the mixed-use Wynwood Plaza development, which is nearing completion.

Since the pandemic, Miami has lured tech companies away from the Bay Area, thanks to Florida’s sunny climate and pro-business environment. Since 2023, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has purchased three mansions on Indian Creek Island, near Miami Beach.

But tech leasing has slowed over the past year. Amazon had been in talks to lease as much as 80,000 square feet, Commercial Observer previously reported, though its final footprint remains the largest lease in Wynwood, according to the developers.

Tom Capocefalo and Mike Catalano of Savills represented Amazon. L&L Holding Company’s Bryan Lapidus, in addition to Cushman & Wakefield’s Andrew Trench, Edward Quinon and Brian Gale, represented Wynwood Plaza ownership.

A joint venture involving developers L&L Holding Company and Oak Row Equities, as well as partners Shorenstein Investment Advisers and Claure Group, Wynwood Plaza is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The 1 million-square-foot campus, at 95 NW 29th Street, will include a 12-story office tower that will house 266,000 square feet of leasable space. Other office tenants will include Claure Group, led by former SoftBank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, which signed a 25,400-square-foot lease for the entire sixth floor, as well as law firm Weitz & Luxenberg, which signed an 18,000-square-foot lease for the full second floor.

Besides the office component, the project will include 509 luxury apartments and 25,000 square feet of retail space. In 2023, the joint venture scored a $215 million construction loan from Bank OZK.

