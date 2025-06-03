Marketing Firm Yotpo Takes 11K SF at PGIM’s 180 Madison Avenue

E-commerce marketing firm Yotpo is moving its offices from SoHo to Murray Hill, Commercial Observer has learned.

Yotpo, which uses e-commerce platforms to advertise for brands, has signed a lease for 10,725 square feet on the entire 21st floor of PGIM Real Estate’s 180 Madison Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $70 per square foot.

The company will downsize its ​New York City presence and leave its current 30,688-square-foot office at One SoHo Square for its new space between East 33rd and East 34th streets in the next two months, the source said.

Yotpo was founded in Tel Aviv in 2011 and opened its first New York City office in 2015, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It subleased its One SoHo Square offices from Flatiron Health in 2022.

CBRE’s Jared Freede, Joshua Pernice and Harly Stevens brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s David Falk, Eric Cagner, Jonathan Fanuzzi and Matthew Leon represented the landlord.

The length of the lease was unclear. Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Yotpo, PGIM and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Yotpo will join several other tenants at the 24-story 180 Madison Avenue, including vendor manager Concertiv, New York City School Support Services, DeVry College of New York and luggage company Tumi, which occupies the ground-floor retail space.

