Tumi Opening Showroom Near New Midtown South Offices

Tumi buckled up a deal for a store and showroom space across the street from its future Midtown South headquarters.

The luggage company signed a 5,189-square-foot lease for the ground floor of PGIM Real Estate’s 180 Madison Avenue with plans to open shop in the spring, Crain’s New York Business first reported.

Tumi wanted its new outpost — equipped with a photography studio, magnetic wall and demonstration table — to be near its 20,000-square-foot offices at 16 East 34th Street, which it will relocate to from 261 Fifth Avenue early next year, Newmark’s Ross Kaplan, who represented PGIM in the deal, said in a statement.

“This isn’t a typical Tumi location; they wanted to incorporate an exciting showroom close to their headquarters,” Kaplan said. “We believe the opening of Tumi on 34th Street further solidifies the upward trajectory we see in the neighborhood.”

Tumi will replace a former Guy & Gallard sandwich shop at the base of the 24-story office building, which has the alternate address of 25 East 34th Street.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jonathan Serko, Jonathan Schindler and Barry Garfinkle handled the deal for Tumi.

Newmark did not provide the terms of the deal. Spokespeople for C&W, Tumi and PGIM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.