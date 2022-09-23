E-Commerce Marketer Yotpo Subleases 31K SF at One SoHo Square

Yotpo, an e-commerce marketing firm, has inked a sublease for offices at Stellar Management’s One SoHo Square, CBRE announced Friday.

The company took 30,688 square feet from Flatiron Health at the Hudson Square building, located at 233 Spring Street by the corner of Avenue of the Americas. It will relocate later this year from its current 27,260-square-foot offices at 400 Lafayette Street in NoHo.

This will be the firm’s second move in three years as it decamped to 400 Lafayette from 33 West 19th Street in 2019.

“We needed a location that would be accessible and attractive to our employees, and an office that made people excited to come into,” said Yotpo CEO Tomer Tagrin. “We love the modern furnishings and design at 233 Spring Street, and of course the stunning views and rooftop for events and happy hours.”

Flatiron Health moved into One SoHo Square in 2018 and expanded to 252,452 square feet in the property the next year, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

CBRE’s Harly Stevens, Jared Freede and Josh Pernice represented Yotpo in the sublease negotiations. CBRE didn’t disclose the sublandlord’s brokers or the terms of the deal.

Stevens said in a statement that “the sublandlord’s buildout resulted in a very high-end, fully wired space that was never occupied. The deal reflects the continued growth and expanding presence of the e-commerce sector in New York City.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.