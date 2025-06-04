Riverside Immigrant Services Relocating to 8K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

An organization lending assistance to immigrants signed a lease for 7,649 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 520 Eighth Avenue.

Riverside Immigrant Services & Empowerment will move to the 20th floor of the Garment District building from its current location at 270 West 89th Street after signing a 10-year deal, according to the landlord.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the building, but the average asking rent for Midtown was $85.65 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from JLL.

Built in 1926, the 27-story 520 Eighth Avenue stretches the full block between West 36th and West 37th streets. It is blocks away from Penn Station and Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal.

“520 Eighth Avenue’s central location was a key factor in Riverside’s decision to relocate — it’s incredibly important for the organization to remain easily accessible to the diverse communities they serve across all five boroughs,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement.

Acona Real Estate Advisors negotiated on behalf of the tenant but declined to comment.

Other tenants in the building include shopping video and live content provider LightBulb Live, which signed a lease for 2,695 square feet in March; studio space provider Rockella, which leased 16,243 square feet in January; and Denham Wolf Real Estate Services, which renewed its 9,253-square-foot office in August 2024.

