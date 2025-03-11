Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Shopping Content Provider LightBulb Live Takes 3K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue

By March 11, 2025 12:54 pm
Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and 520 Eighth Avenue.
Matthew Mandell of GFP Real Estate and 520 Eighth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Social shopping video and live content provider LightBulb Live is moving its offices within Midtown South.

LightBulb Live, which creates short video and live content to promote brand awareness and boost sales for global shopping platforms, has signed a four-year lease for 2,695 square feet on the 14th floor of GFP Real Estate’s 520 Eighth Avenue, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Immersive Art Experience Meow Wolf to Open 75K-SF Exhibition at Pier 17

LightBulb Live will relocate to the building between West 36th and West 37th streets from its current office just a few blocks away at 1412 Broadway, GFP said.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers (CIGI) found office rents in Midtown South averaged $78.03 per square foot in February.

Colliers’ Clint Dewey brokered the deal for the tenant, while GFP’s Matthew Mandell represented the landlord in-house.

Spokespeople for GFP, Colliers and LightBulb Live did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

LightBulb Live, which features content creators’ shopping videos on apps such as TikTok and Instagram, will use its new space for its general and executive offices, according to GFP.

Other tenants of GFP’s building include studio space provider Rockella, real estate brokerage Denham Wolf Real Estate Services and a new rooftop bar from Rooftop Hospitality Group set to open soon.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

