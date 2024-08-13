Denham Wolf Renews 9K-SF Offices at 520 Eighth Avenue

Denham Wolf Real Estate Services has signed on for another 11 years at GFP Real Estate’s 520 Eighth Avenue and increased its space.

The brokerage signed a 9,253-square-foot lease on the 25th floor of the building, according to the landlord.

GFP declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in the neighborhood averaged $75.56 per square foot during the second quarter of 2024.

Denham Wolf, which was founded in 1998, first moved into the building in May 2014 for an initial 6,400 square feet, Commercial Observer previously reported. The new deal will expand its space in the 26-story Garment District building located between West 36th and West 37th streets near Penn Station.

“Denham Wolf seized the opportunity to expand its offices, gaining the additional space needed due to significant growth in recent years,” GFP’s Matthew Mandell, who represented the landlord in the deal, said in a statement. Mandell was unavailable for further comment.

Denham Wolf’s Christopher Turner and Kate Hrobsky, who brokered the deal for the tenant, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prior to its 2014 move, the firm occupied 3,000 square feet on the 23rd floor of 266 West 37th Street.

“Our firm is growing,” Denham Wolf CEO Paul Wolf told CO at the time of the move. “We are pleased to expand our operations in a complex where we have successfully built our brand.”

