Canyon Partners Provides $79M Refi to Two SoCal Multifamily Properties

By June 13, 2025 5:55 pm
Canyon Partners' Robin Potts.
Canyon Partners' Robin Potts. PHOTO: Matthew Scott Granger/for Commercial Observer

A Dallas-based investment and asset management firm has supplied a pair of senior bridge loans tied to two Southern California multifamily properties.

Canyon Partners Real Estate issued a $41 million loan for the refinancing of SaltAire, a 132-unit complex in Torrance, in Los Angeles’ South Bay, and $38.3 million toward refinancing of Artisan Oaks, a 160-unit property in Santa Clarita. The company announced the loans this week. 

Raintree Partners, an investment firm based in Dana Point, has owned the properties since 2022. It purchased SaltAire, at 20530 Anza Avenue, for $66 million, and Artisan Oaks, at 25910 Tournament Road, for $60.5 million, according to property records.

Representatives for Canyon Partners and for Raintree did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Raintree has been busy in Southern California lately. Aside from purchasing an 85-unit apartment complex in Alhambra for $26.3 million in January, the firm is spending more than $225 million to develop three multifamily properties in San Diego. The three properties, planned for completion in November, mid-2026 and 2027, respectively, will together total 498 units. 

Nicholas Baccile, a director of Canyon Partners’ real estate investment team, meanwhile spoke with Commercial Observer last fall about alternative lenders, Federal Reserve rate cuts, underrated investment opportunities, and more. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

