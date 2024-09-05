Three new tenants have signed leases at Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Axios NYC, an experiential events firm not to be confused with the news organization with a similar name, was the largest of the three, signing a 5,269-square-foot lease in the development owned in a joint venture involving Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company, Commercial Observer has learned.

The length of the Axios NYC lease and the asking rent were not disclosed by the landlord, but asking rents in Industry City ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot in recent months.

Axios NYC is relocating from 56-06 Cooper Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens, where it leases about 10,000 square feet it shares with a partner that is taking operations upstate, according to Axios NYC founder and CEO David Yepez. When all is said and done, the company is keeping the same footprint.

“I put in the sculpture at the very first Industry City design festival for New York City Design Week 10 years ago. [At the time], I was like, ‘Man, it would be great to work here,’ ” Yepez told CO. “It’s, obviously, more expensive than other places you can find. But when you’re trying to build a business in a professional industry, it’s a necessary thing to do when you hit a certain point.”

Industry City also did not disclose the names of any brokers on the deals, and Axios NYC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next up, B Live, a production company planning to use space for TikTok shop content, signed a deal for 3,449 square feet on the sixth floor of 253 36th Street and is already occupying the space. B Live’s clients include Walmart, which hired the company in 2021 to engage e-commerce customers through livestreams, according to its website.

It’s unclear where the tenant, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is relocating from.

Finally, architectural finish manufacturer Color Atelier doubled its space to 3,147 square feet after moving into the development earlier in 2024. The company owned and run by wife-and-husband team Burcu K. Garnier and Olivier Garnier specializes in limewash paint, tadelakt and mineral plasters.

Color Atelier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry City is a 35-acre adaptive reuse of an industrial campus that spans 16 former factory buildings and 11 old warehouses that became many things after its abandonment following the close of World War II.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.