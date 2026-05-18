Leases   ·   Retail

Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence Brand Leases Second NYC Store at 1061 Madison Avenue

By May 18, 2026 4:21 pm
reprints
Founder Gigi Hadid and Guest in Residence clothing on display in a store.
Founder Gigi Hadid and Guest in Residence clothing on display in a store. PHOTOS: River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Guest in Residence, supermodel Gigi Hadid’s luxury cashmere knitwear brand, has leased a 3,550-square-foot retail space at 1061 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The five-story retail and residential building between West 80th and West 81st streets will be home to the brand’s second location in New York City, following its first store at 21 Bond Street in NoHo.

SEE ALSO: Tech Firm Profound Inks 30K-SF Deal at GFP’s 5-9 Union Square West

The brand’s new Upper East Side storefront is just one block from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The new lease was signed in February, and includes 1,750 square feet on the ground floor, plus 1,000 square feet on the second floor and 800 square feet in the basement. Asking rent was $750,000 annually.

Guest in Residence will take the place of activewear retailer Bandier, which shuttered its flagship storefront along Madison Avenue last year. 

Founded in 2022 with Hadid as creative director, Guest in Residence has established brick-and-mortar flagship locations in Beverly Hills and at 21 Bond Street.

Current Real Estate AdvisorsThomas Mahl represented Guest in Residence in the deal. Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group’s William Abramson and Matthew Olden negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Babka Associates, an entity of Buchbinder.

Spokespeople for Guest in Residence and Current Real Estate Advisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.

1061 Madison Avenue, 21 Bond Street, Gigi Hadid, Matthew Olden, Thomas Mahl, William Abramson, Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group, Current Real Estate Advisors, Guest in Residence
GFP Real Estate's Eric Gural (top), Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group's William Abramson, and 5-9 Union Square West.
Office · Leases
New York City

Tech Firm Profound Inks 30K-SF Deal at GFP’s 5-9 Union Square West

By Emily Davis
CBRE's Gregg Rothkin (top), David Hollander (center), and Maxwell Tarter, and 575 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Accounting Firm Prosperity Partners Signs 24K-SF Lease at 575 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Stephen Ross and a rendering of 15 CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Office · Leases
Florida

Law Firm Fox Rothschild Moving to Another Related Ross Building in West Palm

By Julia Echikson