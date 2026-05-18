Guest in Residence, supermodel Gigi Hadid’s luxury cashmere knitwear brand, has leased a 3,550-square-foot retail space at 1061 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

The five-story retail and residential building between West 80th and West 81st streets will be home to the brand’s second location in New York City, following its first store at 21 Bond Street in NoHo.

The brand’s new Upper East Side storefront is just one block from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The new lease was signed in February, and includes 1,750 square feet on the ground floor, plus 1,000 square feet on the second floor and 800 square feet in the basement. Asking rent was $750,000 annually.

Guest in Residence will take the place of activewear retailer Bandier, which shuttered its flagship storefront along Madison Avenue last year.

Founded in 2022 with Hadid as creative director, Guest in Residence has established brick-and-mortar flagship locations in Beverly Hills and at 21 Bond Street.

Current Real Estate Advisors’ Thomas Mahl represented Guest in Residence in the deal. Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group’s William Abramson and Matthew Olden negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Babka Associates, an entity of Buchbinder.

Spokespeople for Guest in Residence and Current Real Estate Advisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.