Training gym Breuckelen Athletic and bakery and stone mill Brooklyn Granary & Mill are moving into Monadnock Development’s newly built headquarters at 300 Huntington Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

In the largest deal, Breuckelen Athletic, a strength and conditioning gym, signed a nearly 9,000-square-foot lease for indoor and outdoor space on the ground floor of the six-story mixed-use building, according to the tenant.

The gym is expected to open later this year and will feature locker rooms, recovery and therapy rooms, and a sauna, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the news. The company declined to provide the length of the lease.

“Monadnock and Breuckelen Athletic see eye to eye on the potential in both the immediate area where 300 Huntington Street is located and the opportunity in the area in general over the coming years,” Luis Torres, head coach and founder of Breuckelen Athletic, said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “We’re excited to step into this next phase of our strategic growth, fill a massive need for a high-quality gym in the area, and serve the people in the community now and into the future.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Granary & Mill, which plans to produce a variety of flours for restaurants and bakeries, is taking approximately 3,000 square feet for its first location. The company will open a 1,000-square-foot bakery and coffee shop on the ground floor, as well as a roughly 2,000-square-foot milling space upstairs, according to the tenant.

The lease is for five years, and both spaces will open during the first quarter of 2025.

“The location has a dual purpose for us,” Patrick Shaw-Kitch, owner of Brooklyn Granary & Mill, told CO. “It allows us to do manufacturing but be close to residential areas, which will allow our retail business to succeed. It also allows us to do deliveries to the five boroughs, given its access to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and the Hugh Carey Tunnel.”

Asking rent for both leases was $60 per square foot, the Business Journal reported.

JLL (JLL)’s Ryan Condren and George Danut brokered the deals for Monadnock, but it was unclear who represented the tenants. Spokespeople for JLL and Monadnock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Monadnock completed its new 135,997-square-foot development near the Smith Street/Ninth Street Subway stop on the F and G trains in January, as CO previously reported. The building west of the Gowanus Canal features office, industrial and retail space.

The developer currently occupies 40,000 square feet on the second and third floors — along with 15,000 square feet in the rear yard for its contractor shop — while Gowanus toymaker Hazel Village leases 5,000 square feet of manufacturing space for its handmade doll production, CO reported.

Music educator School of Rock also signed a nearly 3,000-square-foot lease at the site in May for three rehearsal rooms, nine lesson rooms, a control room and a student lounge, according to its Instagram.

“Tenants at 300 Huntington Street see the unbeatable proximity to surrounding neighborhoods such as Cobble Hill and Park Slope and the incredible transit access via subway, bus, car and bike,” Frank Dubinsky, Monadnock’s chief operating officer, said in a statement to the Business Journal.

