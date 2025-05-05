West Side Taekwondo Relocates to 5K SF at 243 West 124th Street

West Side Taekwondo is roundhouse kicking its way a little further north in Harlem.

The martial arts school, which offers classes for all levels and ages, has signed a 10-year lease for 4,850 square feet at Jackie Marcus’s 243 West 124th Street, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $44 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation for West Side Taekwondo, which currently has a location about 10 blocks south at 2125 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, according to its website.

Meridian’s Noam Aziz and Nathan Shabot brokered the deal for both sides. West Side declined to comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

West Side was founded in 1992 by taekwondo masters Sung Chul Whang and Jun Chul Whang, who also co-founded the Cornell University Taekwondo Program in 1986, according to its website.

The martial art school’s new spot between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Frederick Douglass boulevards sat vacant for four years before West Side signed its deal, Aziz said.

The deal also comes after a few recent retail leases in Harlem in recent months, including day care center Bronx Sky Child Care Center’s lease for 10,300 square feet at L+M Development Partners’ 1951 Park Avenue in November and Goddard Riverside Community Center’s 5,056-square-foot lease at KP Developers’ 2389 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in October.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.