Child Care Center Inks Deal for 10K SF at East Harlem’s 1951 Park Avenue

By November 1, 2024 4:08 pm
Moshe Akiva and Sammy Levy of Tri State Commercial, and 1951 Park Avenue.
Moshe Akiva and Sammy Levy of Tri State Commercial, and 1951 Park Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Tri State Commercial; PropertyShark

Day care center Bronx Sky Child Care Center is taking 10,300 square feet in East Harlem to open its second location, called Harlem Sky Child Care.

The center, which provides educational programs for children, signed a 10-year lease for retail space at L+M Development Partners’ residential building at 1951 Park Avenue, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $36 per square foot.

“I’m thrilled to have been a part of this deal in Harlem,” Tri State’s Moshe Akiva, who brokered the deal for both the landlord and tenant along with Sammy Levy, said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to create spaces that support the community’s children.”

Spokespeople for the child care center and L+M did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal represents the second New York City location for Bronx Sky, which opened its first day care center at 495 East 158th Street one mile east of Yankee Stadium in the South Bronx, according to its website.

Also in the Bronx, L+M recently completed a 530,000-square-foot mixed-use development at 575 Exterior Street called Bronx Point, which has 542 residential units and retail and educational space, according to the developer’s website.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

