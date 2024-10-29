Goddard Riverside Signs 5K-SF Lease for Harlem Community Center

A community center is adding a new location in Harlem as it expands its programming, Commercial Observer has learned.

Goddard Riverside Community Center signed a 10-year, 5,056-square-foot lease at KP Developers’ 2389 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, where asking rent was $35 per square foot, according to the broker on the deal.

Goddard Riverside specializes in supporting teens, the elderly and the homeless across 26 locations in the city, primarily in Manhattan, with one location in Queens known as The Baxter, according to its website.

“Goddard Riverside is excited to be moving into another space and expanding their services to help more individuals in the community,” said Samuel Hartstein of Gemstone Realty Group, who represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.

Goddard Riverside and KP Developers did not immediately respond to requestss for comment.

The community center has a storied past and was founded in 1959 when two old school settlement houses merged. They included the Riverside Community House founded in 1887 and Goddard Neighborhood Center, which was established in 1892, according to the organization’s webpage.

The building between West 139th and West 140th streets is seven stories tall. The ground floor is occupied by retailers Harlem Discount and Stained Polished Concrete, and the rest of the building is residential.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.