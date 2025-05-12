Leases   ·   Office Leases

Baby Food Brand Little Spoon Inks Deal for 4K SF at GFP’s 100 Crosby Street

By May 12, 2025 1:57 pm
GFP Real Estate's Neith Stone and 100 Crosby Street.
GFP Real Estate's Neith Stone and 100 Crosby Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Baby food brand Little Spoon is moving its office a little farther south in Manhattan.

Little Spoon, which provides a range of organic meals for babies and toddlers, has signed a five-year lease for 4,300 square feet on the fifth floor of GFP Real Estate’s 100 Crosby Street in SoHo, according to the landlord.

The company will move from its current office just a few blocks north at 31 Bond Street to its new space later this month, GFP said.

“100 Crosby is an iconic corner building in the heart of SoHo, and the Little Spoon is an excellent tenant who will thrive in this prime location,” Current Real Estate AdvisorsBrandon Charnas, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Rob Kluge, said in a statement.

“We continue to see an incredibly tight market in SoHo, so being able to create opportunities with great partners like GFP Real Estate is hugely beneficial to our ability to service clients,” Charnas added.

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents in NoHo and SoHo averaged $100.02 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

“100 Crosby offers inspiring views over SoHo’s vibrant core, drawing innovative brands seeking a creative environment,” GFP’s Neith Stone, who represented the landlord in-house, said in a statement. “Our building’s architectural character combined with flexible growth options has made it particularly attractive to a variety of companies.”

A spokesperson for Little Spoon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Little Spoon isn’t the only new tenant at GFP’s building at the corner of Prince and Crosby streets.

Luxury wellness brand Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella signed a lease for 2,827 square feet on the third floor of the property, while commercial real estate advisory firm GoodSpace took 1,957 square feet also on the third floor, according to GFP.

Meanwhile, window repair company E.S. Windows NY signed a five-year renewal for its 1,949 square feet at the building, and software company Intelas kept its 1,865-square-foot space on the fifth floor, GFP said.

The five leases bring 100 Crosby Street to 100 percent leased, Stone said. Other tenants of the property include fintech firm Rho and creative agency CS Global, as well as womenswear store Aritzia, sneaker brand Converse and razor brand Billie in the retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

100 Crosby Street, Brandon Charnas, Neith Stone, Rob Kluge, Current Real Estate Advisors, E.S. Windows NY, GFP Real Estate, GoodSpace, Intelas, Little Spoon, Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella
