CS Global Renews Its 7K-SF Office at 100 Crosby Street

By September 7, 2023 11:19 am
reprints
100 Crosby Street. Photo: GFP Real Estate

Creative agency CS Global renewed its 6,529-square-foot office at 100 Crosby Street for an additional five years, landlord GFP Real Estate said.

The tenant, which moved into the space in 2006, provides content, production, design and lighting services on the fifth and sixth floors of the building, according to GFP, which did not disclose the asking rent.

Downtown asking asking rents averaged about $58 per square foot during the second quarter of 2023, according to a Colliers report.

“100 Crosby has remained near the 100 percent-leased mark for the past few years as tenants continue to seek our prime loft office space in the heart of SoHo,” GFP’s Neith Stone, who represented both sides in the deal, said in a statement.

Located at the corner of Crosby and Prince streets, the eight-story office building from 1884 has about 175,000 square feet of office space which it leases to women’s razor company Billie, fintech platform Rho and tech firm Innovation Department.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

