Razor and body care brand Billie hasn’t dulled on its SoHo headquarters.

Billie, owned by Edgewell Personal Care Company, will stay at its 12,875-square-foot office on the fourth floor of the six-story 100 Crosby Street for another five and a half years, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. The company moved into the property in 2019.

“We have worked closely with Billie over the years to add space to accommodate their rapid growth — now they are the building’s largest tenant,” GFP’s Neith Stone, who represented the landlord in the deal, said in a statement.

“Billie’s decision to extend its lease long term speaks to the value they find in 100 Crosby Street and its incredible location,” Stone added. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Billie as they continue to grow and further solidify their place in the industry.”

GFP declined to provide the asking rent, but a report from Newmark found office rents in NoHo and SoHo averaged $102.37 per square foot during the third quarter of 2024.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Joe Cybulski brokered the deal for the tenant. Spokespeople for CBRE and Billie did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Connecticut-based Edgewell Personal Care, a consumer products company, acquired Billie in November 2021 for $310 million, according to an announcement from the company at the time. In that release, Edgewell said Billie had plans to expand into more brick-and-mortar stores.

GFP’s 175,000-square-foot building between Prince and Spring streets — which was built in 1884 — is home to retailers such as sneaker brand Converse and womenswear store Aritzia.

Fintech firm Rho also renewed its 6,927-square-foot offices in the building earlier this year, according to GFP, while creative agency CS Global signed on to keep its 6,529-square-foot office at the building in September 2023, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

