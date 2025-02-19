Google Looks to Sublease 165K-SF Office at 345 Hudson Street

Google (GOOGL) is searching for someone to sublease a portion of its Hudson Square campus as it looks to shrink its New York City footprint.

The tech giant has already left its 165,000-square-foot office at 345 Hudson Street and now put it on the sublease market, just one year after the company opened its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square complex at the site for its sales division, the New York Business Journal first reported.

Google originally signed on for 180,000 square feet in 2018 at 345 Hudson, which is owned by Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture of Trinity Church, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines.

​​“As we’ve said, we’re taking a measured approach to ensure our real estate investments meet the current and future needs of our business,” Ryan Lamont, a spokesperson for Google, said in a statement to Commercial Observer.

It’s unclear what the asking rent would be for the sublessee, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Hudson Square and the Meatpacking District averaged $86.57 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

A spokesperson for CBRE (CBRE), which represented Google in its 2018 deal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google’s $1 billion Hudson Square office complex also includes Jack Resnick & Sons’ 315 Hudson Street, where Google took 280,000 square feet across several floors in 2018, and the St. John’s Terminal at 550 Washington Street, which Google bought for $2.1 billion in 2021 and turned into its new headquarters.

Once it leaves its space at 345 Hudson, Google will move its employees to its other Manhattan offices, which include Chelsea’s 75 Ninth Avenue, 450 West 15th Street and Pier 57, according to the NYBJ.

The news comes after Google signed a 7,000-square-foot lease for its first brick-and-mortar location in Washington, D.C., at 3235 M Street NW this week, as CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.