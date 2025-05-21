Leases   ·   Office Leases

AI Firm Attix Moving HQ to 19K SF at 73 Spring Street

By May 21, 2025 11:52 am
reprints
Jody Laboz, Albert Laboz, and Jason Laboz of United American Land, 73 Spring Street.
Jody Laboz, Albert Laboz, and Jason Laboz and United American Land, 73 Spring Street. PHOTOS: PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Propertyshark

Technology and information services firm Attix is moving its headquarters from Los Angeles to SoHo, Commercial Observer has learned.

Attix, which creates artificial intelligence-powered software for hedge funds and trading firms, has signed a five-year lease for 18,759 square feet on the entire second and third floors of United American Land’s 73 Spring Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $78 per square foot.

The deal represents the firm’s introduction to New York City, as it is based in Los Angeles and has another office in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. It will keep its Los Angeles office but consider the New York City spot its new headquarters, the source said.

Lee & Associates NYC’s Justin Myers and Dennis Someck brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s Brett Harvey, Howard Hersch, Jennifer Schreiber and Natalie Serio represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Lee, Attix and United American Land did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It’s unclear when Attix will move into its new space between Crosby and Lafayette streets, but it will join several other tenants at the six-story building, including dermatologist Dr. Maryann Mikhail, advertising agency Fig and shoe store Allbirds, which occupies the ground-floor retail space.

News of the deal comes after clothing company Los Angeles Apparel signed a lease for 24,687 square feet nearby at KPG Funds480 Broadway earlier this month, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

