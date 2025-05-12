Los Angeles Apparel Signs 25K-SF Lease at SoHo’s 280 Broadway

Clothing company Los Angeles Apparel is planning to open its first New York City location after signing a 24,687-square-foot lease at KPG Funds’ 480 Broadway.

The Dov Charney-founded brand — not to be confused with American Apparel, which he also founded but no longer has any association with — has only one location in its eponymous city, a factory store in the Florence section of L.A.

Greg Kraut, CEO of KPG Funds, did not immediately disclose the asking rent, length of the lease or the names of any brokers in the deal, but the average asking rent for retail space in SoHo’s Broadway and West Broadway was $358 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

Los Angeles Apparel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Post first reported the lease.

The Broadway storefront, which has an alternative address of 40 Crosby Street, is located between Broome and Grand streets, and used to be occupied by Topshop.

Event tech company Posh also has space in the building, having signed a 11,201-square-foot deal for the entire fourth floor of in September 2024 before expanding to 22,637 square feet in March, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Asking rent in the office portion of the building was $118 per square foot at the time of the expansion.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.