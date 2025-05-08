Film production company Atlantic Pictures is saying “cut” to its Midtown office and heading on location to a new scene in the Financial District.

The New York City-based Atlantic and its subsidiaries — location management company Backlot and coworking space The Hub — have signed a two-year lease for 66,000 square feet at SL Green Realty’s 100 Church Street, according to the company. Asking rent was $55 per square foot, SL Green said.

The production company will move from its current Midtown office at 950 Avenue of the Americas to its new space later this month, Atlantic said.

The deal was directly brokered between Atlantic and SL Green, the two companies confirmed.

“We’re incredibly excited to be moving to 100 Church Street,” Atlantic CEO Darren Goldberg said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer. “As Lower Manhattan continues to thrive, it feels like the perfect time to establish a presence in the Financial District and be part of the energy, growth and creative momentum happening Downtown.”

A spokesperson for Newmark — which has represented SL Green at the property in past deals — did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

News of the deal comes after the nearly 1 million-square-foot 100 Church Street experienced a bit of a resurgence in the past decade, after it was once said to be the “emptiest building in Manhattan,” as CO previously reported.

In 2010, SL Green took over the foreclosed building between Barclay Street and Park Place, where nearly 500,000 square feet of space once sat vacant, CO reported.

Since then, the building has filled with tenants, including health insurance agency Healthfirst, the New York City Law Department and divorce law firm Anderson Paralegal Services, as well as Pret A Manger in the ground-floor retail space.

Atlantic, which has produced movies and TV shows including “Karate Kid: Legends,” “Venom: The Last Dance,” “The Morning Show” and “Brooklyn,” will use its new Financial District offices to house between 50 and 300 film and photography professionals, NYBJ reported.

When talking about the move, Goldberg told NYBJ he is “excited about the revival of film tax incentives” in New York, which offers a tax credit of 30 percent of qualified production expenses to productions complying with its requirements.

