Arrow Real Estate Advisors Hires Eliott Zeitoune From JLL as Senior Director

Arrow Real Estate Advisors has added Eliott Zeitoune from JLL, Commercial Observer has learned.

Zeitoune joined Arrow as a senior director this month after spending the last seven and a half years as a director at JLL Capital Markets. He will focus on business development at the newly launched brokerage firm formed last fall by Morris Betesh, a former senior managing director at Meridian Capital Group.

“Eliott’s impressive track record makes him an exciting addition to our growing team,” Betesh, founder and managing partner at Arrow, said in a statement. “This underscores our commitment to hiring top-quality talent and providing services that exceed expectations through every stage of a transaction.”

At JLL, Zeitoune advised on transactions ranging from $5 million to $900 million in a variety of property sectors. He has facilitated more than $5 billion in debt and equity financings throughout his CRE career, according to Arrow.

Zeitoune said in a statement he is “thrilled” to join Arrow and collaborate with “a dynamic group” to help contribute to the firm’s “continued growth.”

Prior to Zeitoune arriving at JLL in late 2017, he represented tenants in office leasing transitions at Hudson Real Estate Partners.

The addition of Zeitoune comes six weeks after Arrow announced Michael Wlody, a founding partner at B6 Real Estate Advisors, had joined Arrow as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, CO first reported at the time.

Officials at JLL did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com