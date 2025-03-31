Arrow Adds Michael Wlody From B6 as CFO, COO

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a capital markets advisory firm formed last fall by 13 brokers who departed Meridian Capital Group, has hired a former executive of B6 Real Estate Advisors to assist with the firm’s expansion efforts.

The brokerage appointed Michael Wlody, a founding partner at B6, as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Commercial Observer has learned. Wlody helped launch B6 in 2018 with Paul Massey and Neil Heilberg after the trio departed Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

Wlody said his relationship with Arrow’s founder, Morris Betesh, stretching back to 2010, was a big impetus behind his decision to join the upstart brokerage.

“I love the energy and I love the excitement surrounding a young startup company, and the purview that was offered by him was just tremendous and too good to pass up,” Wlody told CO. “It is a young firm loaded with promise and loaded with energy and excitement.”

B6 saw an exodus of its previously large roster in late 2023, but has since rebuilt with six brokers listed on the company’s website under Massey, with whom Wlody worked over the last two decades. Massey did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prior to joining B6, Wlody was senior managing director at C&W, which acquired Massey Knackal Realty in 2014. He was a CFO and partner with Massey going back to 2005.

In addition to leading financial operations as CFO, Wlody will be involved in all aspects of the firm’s operations in the COO role, including working closely with the brokerage, recruiting, human resources and marketing teams, according to Arrow.

Wlody arrives at Arrow amid the firm’s active start to 2025, with deals including arranging a $210 million construction loan from S3 Capital for a joint venture between Watermark Capital and Rubin Equities to build a 28-story multifamily development at 6208 Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Arrow also facilitated a $96.1 million loan from Starwood Property Trust last December for Sioni Group to refinance its newly built 165-unit Arabella mixed-use property in the Bronx. That development features 82,800 square feet of retail space anchored by German grocery chain Aldi.

“Mike’s significant knowledge in both real estate and finance make him an integral part of Arrow’s leadership team,” Betesh said in a statement. “His enthusiastic leadership and deep business acumen make him a perfect fit for our team.”

Wlody said Arrow now has about 20 people on staff and is eyeing more hires that can support its key brokers and free them of administrative tasks.

In terms of market opportunities, Wlody said Arrow is poised for growth because of the number of lenders competing for business as spreads tighten coupled with the many relationships Betesh has built up over the years.

“The competitive market among capital providers reflects not only general confidence in the market, but also the quality of the sponsorship groups that we work with,” Wlody said. “There is multitude of sources who were out there competing very aggressively to win the business.”

